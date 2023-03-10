Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$12.90. 253,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.77. The firm has a market cap of C$937.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

