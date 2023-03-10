Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

