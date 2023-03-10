TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Up 420.5% in February

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 420.5% from the February 13th total of 587,900 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

TA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 664,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,887. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 457.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $16,179,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

