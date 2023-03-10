TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

TSYHY stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

