Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.20) to GBX 1,048 ($12.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.60) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.33).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 2.7 %

TPK opened at GBX 959.20 ($11.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.75, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,007.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 914.54. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,370.50 ($16.48).

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

