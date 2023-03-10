Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,600,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

