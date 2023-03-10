Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,587 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

