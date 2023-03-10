Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

