TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. TRON has a market cap of $4.03 billion and $650.33 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,306,464,638 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.