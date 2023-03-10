Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.01 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.40 or 0.07010669 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

