Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Campbell Soup worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $52.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

