u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

Shares of u-blox stock remained flat at $111.32 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. u-blox has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Get u-blox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Further Reading

