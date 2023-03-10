Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.07. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 9,701 shares trading hands.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
