Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $636.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.48.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $519.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.34. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.