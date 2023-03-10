Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Umicore has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

