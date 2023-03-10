Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

