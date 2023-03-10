Uniswap Price Hits $5.64 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00028154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.30 billion and approximately $131.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00357828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.62504776 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $105,203,408.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.