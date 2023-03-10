United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.26 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

