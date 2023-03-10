United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.33

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and traded as low as $24.20. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 5,389 shares changing hands.
UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.90) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,010 ($12.15) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
