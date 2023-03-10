Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

