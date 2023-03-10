Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 10,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

