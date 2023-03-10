Unizen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $557,883.28 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $557,883.28 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00428763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.25 or 0.28981530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

