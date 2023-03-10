Uquid Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.15 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00023868 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $49.15 million and approximately $140,982.18 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.