Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Down 3.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.66). 743,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,175,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.73).

SHED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market capitalization of £618.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

