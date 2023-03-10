Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

