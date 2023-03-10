Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Valhi Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 778.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

