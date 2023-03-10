Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
Valhi Trading Down 8.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
