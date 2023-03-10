VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,389,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.11.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

