Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 4,333,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,287. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.