Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

