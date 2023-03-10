Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Trading 2.6% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.46 and last traded at $75.22. 400,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 782,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

