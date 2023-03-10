Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $147.86 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

