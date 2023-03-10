Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,030. The firm has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

