Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.91 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $49.91 million and $629,449.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,423,908,803 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.