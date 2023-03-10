Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 4792131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £54.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.