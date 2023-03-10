Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.10). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 17,381 shares traded.

Veltyco Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

About Veltyco Group

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

