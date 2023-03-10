Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.00

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 41.11 ($0.49), with a volume of 258432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.55).

Venture Life Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.13. The stock has a market cap of £52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.25, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

