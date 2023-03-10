Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 79.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $256.07. 359,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

