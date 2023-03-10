Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. 9,298,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,807,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.