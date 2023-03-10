Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

