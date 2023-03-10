Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.24 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $947,690.74 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00354656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00664724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00548786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009820 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,755,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

