Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $36,302.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00357828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00666430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.44 or 0.00551695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,284,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

