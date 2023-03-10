Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 62,857 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,171,025.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,853,836 shares in the company, valued at $164,946,964.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

VERX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 436,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

