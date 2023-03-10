Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

