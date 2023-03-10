Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in February

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.07.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
