Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.83 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 170.15 ($2.05). Approximately 1,212,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,812,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220 ($2.65).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 472.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.14.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,055.56%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,528.32). Company insiders own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.