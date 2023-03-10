Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. 8,105,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

