Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $84.75 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00015672 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $84.75 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00222973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.05605705 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,723,838.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.