W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 170.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPC opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.