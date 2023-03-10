W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $693.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

