WA Asset Management LLC Buys 17,210 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.40. 1,104,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

